Assembly elections: Bhupendra Patel to retain Gujarat CM's chair; Agnihotri, Sukhu frontrunners for Himachal's top post

Opposition Leader Mukesh Agnihotri and Campaign Committee Chairman Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu are the frontrunners for the post of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister while Bhupendrabhai Patel is headed to take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister after a stunning victory.

BJP sources said the party will stick with Patel, who was third Chief Minister in five years following Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani. He was then chosen for the top post keeping in mind the substantial Patidar votes.

Though a formal announcement has not been made, the party has decided to hold the oath-taking ceremony in Ahmedabad on December 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit the party’s Gujarat headquarters – Shree Kamalam at Gandhinagar – in the coming days.

In Himachal where the Congress has upset BJP’s calculations to return to power, the Chief Minister post is a tricky issue as there are more than one claimant. However, the defeat of big guns like Thakur Kaul Singh, Thakur Ram Lal and Asha Kumari has narrowed down the competition to Agnihotri and Sukhu. Himachal Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, the widow of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is also in the reckoning.

Congress in-charge Rajiv Shukla is heading to Shimla and a meeting of the party MLAs is slated to take place on Friday. In the meeting, sources said, a one-line resolution authorising the Congress president to take a decision on the Chief Minister will be passed.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is also likely to ask Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to visit Shimla for the meeting.

Kharge "heartily" thanked people of Himachal and said, "with folded hands, we congratulate all the sisters and brothers of Himachal Pradesh for expressing their faith in the Congress party. Congress party is committed to fulfil the 10 promises made to the people of Himachal Pradesh."

Top leader Rahul Gandhi, who did not campaign in the state, tweeted, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication really deserves the best wishes for this victory. I assure you again, every promise made to the public will be fulfilled at the earliest."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who held road shows and rallies in the state, said, "heartfelt thanks and greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh for giving mandate to the Congress. This victory is the victory of the resolution of the people of Himachal for the issues and progress. Many best wishes to all the leaders and workers of the Congress party. Your hard work paid off."