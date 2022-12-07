Assembly Elections Results 2022: All eyes on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as BJP eyes return

Counting of votes will be held on Thursday for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The polls for Gujarat were held in two phases on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts of the BJP-ruled state. The counting of votes will start at 8 am at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term. More than 10,000 security personnel, returning officers, and other support staff will oversee the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Thursday. The counting will start at 8 am in 68 counting halls spread across 59 locations throughout the state. Exit polls had predicted a photo finish in this election between the Congress and the BJP.