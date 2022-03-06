Assembly Polls 2022 Highlights: BJP exudes confidence about forming govt in four states, impressive gains in Punjab

Top BJP leaders on Saturday exuded confidence that the party will retain power in four states and make impressive gains in Punjab. The turn out in the second and the final phase of Manipur Assembly poll on Saturday was recorded at 76.04 pc amid stray incidents of violence in some places before and after the beginning of voting, election department officials said. Voting was held in 22 constituencies across six districts amid tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol.
Only 6 out of 10 first-time voters cast ballot in Punjab: Report
Punjab, which recorded its lowest voter turnout for the Assembly polls in 15 years, also saw just 6 out of 10 first-time voters hit the polling booths for voting held on February 20.
Read more
BJP banking on Modi, SP on allies in final phase of UP battle
Hard pressed to repeat its 2017 performance, BJP will be banking almost completely on its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi for electoral success in the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Monday even as its main rival the Samajwadi Party (SP) will be hoping that its allies are able to deliver.
Read more
Caste, smaller outfits to decide winner in final phase of UP polls
Caste and smaller outfits are expected to decide the winner in the last phase of polling in 54 seats in Uttar Pradesh, and the performance the BJP and Samajwadi Party, which have allied with such outfits, will decide who walks away with more seats.
Read more
Assembly poll results to have bearing on President's election
The results of assembly polls this week will not only decide who the next chief minister will be in the five states but will also have a bearing on the election of the President of India expected later this year.
Read more
Rush of political leaders at Kashi Vishwanath temple in final phase of UP polls
As the fiercely contested Uttar Pradesh assembly elections enter the final round, the Kashi Vishwanath temple here is witnessing a rush of political leaders.
Read more
Rising prices threaten Modi’s hold on Uttar Pradesh
Five years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party won big in India’s most-populous state thanks in part to low-status voters who endorsed his economic vision. Now they’re showing signs of looking elsewhere.
Read more
167 rallies & 42 roadshows, Priyanka emerges as the star campaigner in Congress
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has emerged as a star campaigner who has been touring all the states going to the polls. She has addressed 167 rallies, held 42 road shows and also did virtual rallies.
Being in-charge of the party in Uttar Pradesh, she has lots of high stakes in the state and her campaign in the 2022 Assembly elections has always been in the news. Priyanka's hard work, her energy and positivity-filled campaigns have caught the attention of the people of the state.
Congress insiders say that her slogans have made a place in the hearts of the public, and her campaigns in heavy rain, meeting people, including women working in the fields in Barabanki have gone well with the public.
Priyanka also campaigned in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.
As UP polls show, no party is above dynastic politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been attacking rival politicians, accusing them of promoting dynastic politics and ignoring the developmental agenda. However, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has refuted the charge and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too is mired in dynastic politics.
Campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister has been saying that the BJP government is "necessary" for the state and the earlier governments "could not see or think beyond family".
Read more
PM Modi unveils Shivaji Maharaj statue in Pune municipal corporation premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The statue is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5-feet tall. Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol greeted Modi on his arrival at the municipal corporation headquarters here and offered him a specially crafted headgear. The PM also paid floral tributes to the statue of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at the civic headquarters.
Free rations versus stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh
As campaigning ended on Saturday, the main narrative that has emerged from the Uttar Pradesh election is that of the free ration and DBT schemes of the Modi government pitched against the issue of unemployment and stray cattle.
People in several districts where polling will be held on Monday spoke at length about how the free ration helped them during the pandemic and the fact that it's continued has helped them plan their budget. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and its alliance partners, however, are hoping to garner the support of the youth by raising the issue of unemployment.
Read more
Battle for UP: Bhupesh Baghel predicts hung Assembly
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Bhupesh Baghel has predicted a hung Assembly in the state.
He said that the Congress would play the role of kingmaker in such a situation.
"I am confident that the Congress will play a kingmaker and help in the formation of a secular government," he said.
Baghel told a news channel that the performance of the Congress in the UP polls would surprise everyone.
Replying to a question, the Chhattisgarh chief minister said that this was the first time since 1996 that the Congress had contested 400 seats which was a major boost for party workers.
Battle for UP: 7th phase to mark end of fiercely contested poll
As the curtain comes down on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with just a few hours left for the final and seventh phase of polling on Monday, the stakes have reached an all-time high for major political players in Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 54 Assembly constituencies of Purvanchal will go for polling on March 7 while counting for all the phases will be done on March 10.
The districts going to polls in the final phase are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Ajay Kumar Shukla, all necessary arrangements have been made for free, fair and transparent polling in the seventh phase.
A total of 613 candidates will be trying their luck in this phase on the 54 seats which include 11 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes by an electorate consisting around 2.06 crores.
BJP evading real issues, will be wiped out from UP: Cong leader
As the campaign for the last phase of Assembly polls ended in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP saying it evaded real issues and that its leaders addressed the media as “last-ditch efforts”.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate dubbed the press conferences of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda as “directionless”.
She said she is thankful to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the “courage” to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India's handling of Ukraine issue has positive impact on assembly polls: Shah
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the successful evacuation of Indians from the war-hit Ukraine had a positive impact on the assembly polls, and noted that the government had been keeping an eye on the situation there since January.
Shah made these remarks at a press conference here where he and BJP president J P Nadda also asserted that their party will return to power in all four poll-bound states, including in Uttar Pradesh, where it is incumbent and make impressive gains in Punjab.
Successful evacuation of Indians from Ukraine will have positive impact on assembly polls: Shah
Underlining that the government has been keeping an eye on the situation in Ukraine since January, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the successful evacuation of Indians from the war-hit country will have a positive impact on the ongoing assembly polls.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Shah said the government had issued an advisory as early as February 15 for Indians in Ukraine.
Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. (PTI)
Congress to petition SC over payments to banned groups in Manipur
The Congress on Saturday said it will petition the Supreme Court after the Election Commission (EC) said payments to banned groups in Manipur were not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said he is shocked at the EC order that payments to banned militant groups by the Manipur government and the Centre were not a violation of the MCC and alleged that this has "murdered" elections. (PTI)
BJP exudes confidence about forming govt in four states, impressive gains in Punjab
Top BJP leaders on Saturday exuded confidence that the party will retain power in four states and make impressive gains in Punjab.
Addressing a joint press conference here ahead of the final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said those hoping for any dilution in the party's mandate in the state would be disappointed and it will get a massive majority. (PTI)