Assembly Polls 2022 Highlights: BJP exudes confidence about forming govt in four states, impressive gains in Punjab

Top BJP leaders on Saturday exuded confidence that the party will retain power in four states and make impressive gains in Punjab. The turn out in the second and the final phase of Manipur Assembly poll on Saturday was recorded at 76.04 pc amid stray incidents of violence in some places before and after the beginning of voting, election department officials said. Voting was held in 22 constituencies across six districts amid tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol.