Assembly Polls 2022 Live: AAP to announce Bhagwant Mann's assembly constituency for Punjab polls at 3 pm

A day after Amit Palekar was announced as the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Goa, Congress and BJP continue to row over the ED raids in Punjab. Charanjit Singh Channi has alleged a conspiracy to malign him ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Meanwhile, battle lines are being drawn in Uttar Pradesh with Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav, joining the BJP while the SP is coveting members of the Brahmin community. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Akhilesh Yadav to hold press conference at 1 pm
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced he would be holding a press conference at 1 pm at Samajwadi Party office located in 19, Vikramaditya Marg, Lucknow. However, further details were not available.
74-year-old set to contest his 94th elections
74-year-old Hasanuram Ambedkari has contested multiple elections since the 1980s and had even nominated himself for the post of President in 1988
AAP to announce Bhagwant Mann's assembly constituency at 3 pm
Congress poster girl to join BJP
Priyanka Maurya, the face of Congress 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' poster in Uttar Pradesh, may join the BJP soon. BJP sources said that she visited the party headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday, triggering speculation of her joining the saffron party.
Under pressure, RLD changes candidate in Chaprauli for UP Polls
The move comes after the party faced a revolt-like situation on eight seats that were given to the Samajwadi leaders who are contesting on the RLD symbol. Veerpal Rathi, however, is not an SP leader and belongs to the RLD. The new candidate, Ajay Ku...
Refrain from publishing paid news, PCI tells print media
Ahead of the upcoming Assemblypollsin five states, the Press Council of India (PCI) asked the print media to follow the norms of journalistic conduct set by it and refrain from publishing paid news.
Congress hits out at BJP over farmers' income in Punjab
"Farmers’ income never doubled but their woes multiplied by 100 times," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, in a dig at the BJP’s pre-pollpromise of doubling their income.
Channi makes 'conspiracy' claims over ED raids
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of hatching a “conspiracy” to “trap” him in the case in which raids were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at many places in the poll-bound state.
Over 91% licensed arms deposited ahead of Punjab Assembly elections
Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) & Sanyukt Samaj Morcha to contest for 10 seats in Punjab polls
Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) & Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (led by Balbir Singh Rajewal) have reached an agreement for Punjab Assembly elections. We (SSP) will contest 10 seats: SSP chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni (19.01) Polls for 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20. (ANI)