Assembly Polls 2022 Live: AAP to announce Bhagwant Mann's assembly constituency for Punjab polls at 3 pm

A day after Amit Palekar was announced as the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Goa, Congress and BJP continue to row over the ED raids in Punjab. Charanjit Singh Channi has alleged a conspiracy to malign him ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Meanwhile, battle lines are being drawn in Uttar Pradesh with Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav, joining the BJP while the SP is coveting members of the Brahmin community. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.