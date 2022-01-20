Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal in Mainpuri

A day after Amit Palekar was announced as the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Goa, Congress and BJP continue to row over the ED raids in Punjab. Charanjit Singh Channi has alleged a conspiracy to malign him ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Meanwhile, battle lines are being drawn in Uttar Pradesh with Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav, joining the BJP while the SP is coveting members of the Brahmin community. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Akhilesh to contest from Karhal in Mainpuri
Samajwadi Party presidentAkhileshYadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Karhal in Manipuri district.
According to party sources, a decision was taken at a meeting here on Thursday.
Karhal is a Samajwadi bastion and Mulayam Singh Yadav represents the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha.
UP polls: SP-RLD alliance battles to get the caste equations right in 'Jatland'
Striving to dislodge the BJP from the 'Jatland' in the western Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its alliance partnerRashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have been experiencing hiccups in the selection of candidates asthey battle to get the caste equationsright in the region which would go to polls in the first phase of polling on February 10.
SP will restore old pension scheme for govt employees if voted to power in UP: Akhilesh
Making an important announcement, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said if his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will restore the old pension scheme, benefitting lakhs of state government employees who have been agitating for the same for long.
Akhilesh may field a Brahmin candidate from Gorakhpur to take on Yogi Adityanath
In a move aimed at cornering Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his home turf, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is planning to field a 'Brahmin' candidate from Gorakhpur City assembly seat.
AAP Punjab's CM Face Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri assembly constituency
BJP attacks AAP's choice for Punjab CM, alleges Mann to be 'addict'
Days after AAP chose comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate for the state of Punjab, the BJP took a dig at the party by calling Mann an "addict who cracked dirty jokes in public functions as a profession in the past."
In Gorakhpur, Bhim army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to take on Yogi Adityanath
Chandra Shekhar Aazad will fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat, his Aazad Samaj Party (ASP) announced on Thursday.
"Utpal ji is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP ticket," says Kejriwal
Uttarakhand: BJP announces 59 of 70 seats for polls
Kejriwal takes swipe at BJP for ignoring Parrikar family in Goa ticket allotment
300 units of electricity will be given free, says Akhilesh
Will bring out manifesto after BJP comes out with its, says Akhilesh Yadav
Questioning why the BJP, which has been ruling for the past four-odd years, is yet to bring out its manifesto, Akhilesh Yadav says that the SP will bring out its manifesto after the BJP does to make clear their promises for the state.
SP pledges increased, better pension schemes for UP workers
In a press conference, the Samajwadi Party said it will better the pension schemes that are currently in place and extend the benefits to the maximum eligible population of workers in Uttar Pradesh.
Talks on with Utpal Parrikar for Goa polls, says Fadnavis
"Sitting MLA from Panjim has been given the ticket, and not Utpal Parrikar, the son of late former CM Manohar Parrikar. We offered him alternatives, he refused the first one. Talks on with him. We feel he should agree," said Devendra Fandvais on ticket allotments in Goa.
(ANI)
BJP announces 34 candidates for Goa polls
The ruling BJP announced 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa polls. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim, while Deputy CMManohar Ajgaonkarwill contest from Margaon.
BJP has given stability to Goa, says Fadnavis
"BJP has given stability in Goa and is fulfilling the goal of development envisioned by late former CM Manohar Parrikar...No serious law and order issue in Goa since BJP took charge," said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
(ANI)
Congress, SP leaders jump ship to BJP ahead of UP polls
Former SP MLA Pramod Gupta and former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya, the face of 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' campaign, join BJP ahead of UP Assembly polls
Former SP man hits out at Akhilesh Yadav
"I will join BJP... Akhilesh Yadav has imprisoned Mulayam Singh Yadav and his position is very bad in the party... Criminals and gamblers have been inducted to Samajwadi Party," said former SP MLA Pramod Gupta.
(ANI)
Punjab: Mann may contest from Dhuri in Sangrur district
AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri, Sangrur district, Punjab.
(ANI)
Uttar Pradesh: Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh resigns from Congress
Congress releases second list of 41 candidates for UP Polls
Akhilesh Yadav to hold press conference at 1 pm
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced he would be holding a press conference at 1 pm at Samajwadi Party office located in 19, Vikramaditya Marg, Lucknow. However, further details were not available.
74-year-old set to contest his 94th elections
74-year-old Hasanuram Ambedkari has contested multiple elections since the 1980s and had even nominated himself for the post of President in 1988
AAP to announce Bhagwant Mann's assembly constituency at 3 pm
Congress poster girl to join BJP
Priyanka Maurya, the face of Congress 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' poster in Uttar Pradesh, may join the BJP soon. BJP sources said that she visited the party headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday, triggering speculation of her joining the saffron party.
Under pressure, RLD changes candidate in Chaprauli for UP Polls
The move comes after the party faced a revolt-like situation on eight seats that were given to the Samajwadi leaders who are contesting on the RLD symbol. Veerpal Rathi, however, is not an SP leader and belongs to the RLD. The new candidate, Ajay Ku...
Refrain from publishing paid news, PCI tells print media
Ahead of the upcoming Assemblypollsin five states, the Press Council of India (PCI) asked the print media to follow the norms of journalistic conduct set by it and refrain from publishing paid news.
Congress hits out at BJP over farmers' income in Punjab
"Farmers’ income never doubled but their woes multiplied by 100 times," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, in a dig at the BJP’s pre-pollpromise of doubling their income.
Channi makes 'conspiracy' claims over ED raids
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of hatching a “conspiracy” to “trap” him in the case in which raids were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at many places in the poll-bound state.
Over 91% licensed arms deposited ahead of Punjab Assembly elections
Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) & Sanyukt Samaj Morcha to contest for 10 seats in Punjab polls
Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) & Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (led by Balbir Singh Rajewal) have reached an agreement for Punjab Assembly elections. We (SSP) will contest 10 seats: SSP chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni (19.01) Polls for 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20. (ANI)