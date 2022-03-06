Assembly Polls 2022 Live: BJP exudes confidence about forming govt in four states, impressive gains in Punjab

Top BJP leaders on Saturday exuded confidence that the party will retain power in four states and make impressive gains in Punjab. The turn out in the second and the final phase of Manipur Assembly poll on Saturday was recorded at 76.04 pc amid stray incidents of violence in some places before and after the beginning of voting, election department officials said. Voting was held in 22 constituencies across six districts amid tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
BJP evading real issues, will be wiped out from UP: Cong leader
As the campaign for the last phase of Assembly polls ended in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP saying it evaded real issues and that its leaders addressed the media as “last-ditch efforts”.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate dubbed the press conferences of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda as “directionless”.
She said she is thankful to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the “courage” to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India's handling of Ukraine issue has positive impact on assembly polls: Shah
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the successful evacuation of Indians from the war-hit Ukraine had a positive impact on the assembly polls, and noted that the government had been keeping an eye on the situation there since January.
Shah made these remarks at a press conference here where he and BJP president J P Nadda also asserted that their party will return to power in all four poll-bound states, including in Uttar Pradesh, where it is incumbent and make impressive gains in Punjab.
Congress to petition SC over payments to banned groups in Manipur
The Congress on Saturday said it will petition the Supreme Court after the Election Commission (EC) said payments to banned groups in Manipur were not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said he is shocked at the EC order that payments to banned militant groups by the Manipur government and the Centre were not a violation of the MCC and alleged that this has "murdered" elections. (PTI)
