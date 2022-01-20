Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Farmers to contest 10 seats in Punjab; row between Cong and BJP over ED raids continue

A day after Amit Palekar was announced as the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Goa, Congress and BJP continue to row over the ED raids in Punjab. Charanjit Singh Channi has alleged a conspiracy to malign him ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Meanwhile, battle lines are being drawn in Uttar Pradesh with Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav, joining the BJP while the SP is coveting members of the Brahmin community. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Congress hits out at BJP over farmers' income in Punjab
"Farmers’ income never doubled but their woes multiplied by 100 times," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, in a dig at the BJP’s pre-pollpromise of doubling their income.
Channi makes 'conspiracy' claims over ED raids
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of hatching a “conspiracy” to “trap” him in the case in which raids were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at many places in the poll-bound state.
Over 91% licensed arms deposited ahead of Punjab Assembly elections
Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) & Sanyukt Samaj Morcha to contest for 10 seats in Punjab polls
Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) & Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (led by Balbir Singh Rajewal) have reached an agreement for Punjab Assembly elections. We (SSP) will contest 10 seats: SSP chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni (19.01) Polls for 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20. (ANI)