Assembly Polls Live: 'Can you trust parties who betray allies every election?' PM asks Kanpur Dehat voters
updated: Feb 14 2022, 13:30 ist
PM Modi address voters in Punjab today. Meanwhile polling is under way in UP, Goa and Uttarakhand today. Stay tuned to DH for updates
13:04
The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many more number of Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now: PM Modi addressing an election rally in Kanpur Dehat
13:01
PM hails BJP government's triple talaq laws, says it saved the livel of many Muslim women
12:54
BJP does not differentiate between women of different faiths, our schemes have benefitted all: PM
12:52
PM takes dig at Samajwadi Party says every district had a mafia gang, ration was being looted
12:50
PM takes dig at Bhai, Bhatija, Behen, Bhanja in his remarks in Kanpur Dehat
12:50
The 'Parivaarwadi' will again be defeated by the people of Uttar Pradesh: PM
If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur & other such areas in UP, a 'mafiaganj' mohalla. Now their 'mafiagiri' is counting its last breath. These 'parivaarvadi' want to give power to these mafias again. UP public will have to stay alert: PM Modi in Kanpur Dehat
12:48
Holi will come 10 days early with BJP's victory: PM Modi
12:44
Those who bring new alliance partners and kick them out in every election, would you trust such parties? Would you support such parties? Can you trust those who do not support their own alliance partners? PM asks Kanpur Dehat voters
PM takes dig at Congress's 'Parivaarvadi' politics
12:41
'Is this secularism?' PM's dig at TMC's 'preventing consolidation of hindu vote' remark
Modi said that in an interview for a publication in Goa, TMC said that they have an alliance with MGP to prevent consolidation of hindu vote. He called for EC to pay attention to TMC's communal politics while telling voters in Kanpur Dehat that the BJP does not seek to do divisive politics.
12:36
PM urges voters to go out in great numbers to vote
12:34
Your love inspires us to work harder: PM
12:33
Kanpur Dehat showering love and blessings on us: Pm Modi in Akbarpur
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday claimed the BJP will win more than 22 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, the polling for which is currently under way
Sawant said he will continue to hold the top post if his party forms government in the coastal state. After casting his vote at a booth in Sankhalim constituency of North Goa district, Sawant also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him in the morning over phone and conveyed his best wishes for the Assembly polls.
12:00
The voting percentage on Monday till 11 a.m. in the second phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 23.03 per cent, 18.97 per cent in Uttarakhand and 126.63 per cent in Goa, according to Election Commission (EC) data.
10:33
Polling in three states Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand under way
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said only the BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug menace from the state and stop illegal religious conversions, even as he made a sharp attack against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AAP lea
Shah, in his first public rally for the February 20 state assembly polls, hit out at the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and accused Congress leaders of being involved in killing of Sikhs in Delhi.
10:32
Battle for UP: Polling for second phase begins across 9 districts
Polling has begun for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
In this phase, nearly 2.02 crore voters will decide the fate of 586 contestants in nine districts that comprises 55 Assembly constituencies.
The nine districts where polling is being held are Saharanpur, Bijnore, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun and Shahjahanpur.
Six of these districts are dominated by a Muslim population ranging between 34.5 per cent and 50 per cent and touching 65-70 per cent in some constituencies.
10:31
The voting percentage on Monday till 9 a.m. in the second phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 9.45 per cent, 5.03 per cent in Uttarakhand and 10.86 per cent in Goa.
As per the Election Commission data, North Goa registered 10.79 per cent while South Goa registered 10.93 per cent voting in the first two hours of polling which began at 7 a.m.
In Uttar Pradesh, Amroha district registered 10.83 per cent, Bareilly 8.31 per cent, Bijnor 10.01 per cent, Budaun 9.18 per cent. Moradabad 9.86 per cent, Rampur 8.27 per cent, Saharanpur 9.70 per cent, Sambhal 10.76 per cent and Shahjahanpur registered 9.17 per cent.
In Uttarakhand, Almora district registered 4.19 per cent, Bageshwar 2.31 per cent, Chamoli 3.49 per cent, Champawat 4.51 per cent, Dehradun 5.55 per cent, Haridwar 6.36 per cent, Nainital 5.50 per cent, Pauri Garhwal 2.51 per cent, Pithoragarh 4.55 per cent, Rudraprayag 5.41 per cent, Tehri Garhwal 4.36 per cent, Udham Singh Nagar 6.64 per cent and Uttarkashi district registered 2.68 per cent.
The EC has put out a disclaimer that the data made available is approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time.
