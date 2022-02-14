Assembly Polls Live: PM to address voters in Punjab today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said only the BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug menace from the state and stop illegal religious conversions, even as he made a sharp attack against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AAP lea
Shah, in his first public rally for the February 20 state assembly polls, hit out at the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and accused Congress leaders of being involved in killing of Sikhs in Delhi.
10:32
Battle for UP: Polling for second phase begins across 9 districts
Polling has begun for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
In this phase, nearly 2.02 crore voters will decide the fate of 586 contestants in nine districts that comprises 55 Assembly constituencies.
The nine districts where polling is being held are Saharanpur, Bijnore, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun and Shahjahanpur.
Six of these districts are dominated by a Muslim population ranging between 34.5 per cent and 50 per cent and touching 65-70 per cent in some constituencies.
10:31
The voting percentage on Monday till 9 a.m. in the second phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 9.45 per cent, 5.03 per cent in Uttarakhand and 10.86 per cent in Goa.
As per the Election Commission data, North Goa registered 10.79 per cent while South Goa registered 10.93 per cent voting in the first two hours of polling which began at 7 a.m.
In Uttar Pradesh, Amroha district registered 10.83 per cent, Bareilly 8.31 per cent, Bijnor 10.01 per cent, Budaun 9.18 per cent. Moradabad 9.86 per cent, Rampur 8.27 per cent, Saharanpur 9.70 per cent, Sambhal 10.76 per cent and Shahjahanpur registered 9.17 per cent.
In Uttarakhand, Almora district registered 4.19 per cent, Bageshwar 2.31 per cent, Chamoli 3.49 per cent, Champawat 4.51 per cent, Dehradun 5.55 per cent, Haridwar 6.36 per cent, Nainital 5.50 per cent, Pauri Garhwal 2.51 per cent, Pithoragarh 4.55 per cent, Rudraprayag 5.41 per cent, Tehri Garhwal 4.36 per cent, Udham Singh Nagar 6.64 per cent and Uttarkashi district registered 2.68 per cent.
The EC has put out a disclaimer that the data made available is approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time.
10:30
1.04% voting in Goa in 1st two hours; highest in CM's constituency
Goa reported 11.04 per cent voting during the first two hours of Monday, since voting got underway at 7 a.m., according to statistics issued by the state's Chief Electoral Officer.
The highest voting was reported in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Sanquelim constituency where 14.32 per cent voters cast ballots.
The least voting was reported at the Shiroda Assembly constituency in South Goa where 5.6 per cent voting was reported.
Total 301 candidates are in the fray in the single-phase elections, where the ruling BJP is looking to score a hat-trick of Assembly election wins.
10:28
Punjab Polls: PM Modi to hold rally in Jalandhar, Punjab
पीएम श्री @narendramodi 14 फरवरी 2022 को दोपहर 3.45 बजे जालंधर, पंजाब में विशाल जनसभा को संबोधित करेंगे।
Polling in three states Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand under way
Punjab Polls: PM Modi to hold rally in Jalandhar, Punjab