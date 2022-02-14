Assembly Polls Live: Punjab police said they cannot make arrangements for me to offer prayers at Shaktipeeth, says PM in Jalandhar
updated: Feb 14 2022, 16:45 ist
PM Modi address voters in Punjab today. Meanwhile polling is under way in UP, Goa and Uttarakhand today. Stay tuned to DH for updates
16:44
Now, the way trade and business in Punjab has been given possession of mafias, this game will not be allowed to run under the BJP government. In the BJP government, the trader here will do his business without any tyranny, without any fear: PM Modi
16:44
According to the principle of federalism, if Captain Sahib worked closely with the Government of India and if the Government of India worked together with the Government of Punjab, it was in accordance with the Constitution of India: PM Modi
16:43
This means that all the Congress governments run a family from Delhi through remote control. Those governments do not run on the basis of the Constitution: PM Modi
16:43
Just now, the statements of the Congress leaders show why they removed Captain Saheb. He himself has said that we did not run the Punjab government. His government was run by the Government of India: PM Modi
16:42
Our gurus and saints have said, "When the pot of sin is filled, it also bursts." Now the Congress is getting punished for its deeds. Now, look at the speed of the Congress party today, today their own party is disintegrating. The Congress people are opening all the pole strips of their leaders, says PM Modi
16:42
Punjab needs a government that works seriously for the security of the country. The history of the Congress is witness to the fact that it can never work for Punjab. And whoever wants to work, he puts a thousand obstacles in front of him: PM Modi
16:41
The land of Punjab is the land which has given direction to the country, has given encouragement to the country. When darkness came into our society, gurus like Guru Nanak Dev ji came. Gurus like Guru Arjun Dev and Guru Gobind Singh ji protected the country and religion: PM Modi
16:41
I am happy that today, punjab is witnessing unprecedented enthusiasm for change. Punjab will no longer support the partitionists, nor will it give a chance to the opportunists. Punjab will now give a chance to the BJP-led alliance: PM Modi
16:40
So now the new slogan of Punjab is - Nava Punjab BJP de Nal. Nava Punjab - New team de Nal: PM Modi
16:40
New Punjab - Where every Dalit brother and sister will get respect, there will be proper participation at every level. New Punjab - where there will be no space for corruption and mafias, there will be rule of law: PM Modi
16:39
New India will be formed when 'New Punjab' is created in this decade. New Punjab - which will also have a heritage, there will be development. New Punjab - which will be free from debt, will be full of opportunities: PM Modi
16:36
Over the years, you have all seen my hard work for the country. The resolution that we make for the country, we make a project and we spend our lives to perfect the project: PM
16:36
Punjab has given me so much that the more I do to pay off its debt, the more I feel like working harder. Now, this service of mine has been linked with the resolution of New Punjab: PM Modi
16:30
The admin and the police have raised their hands in letting me go to devi ji and seek her blessings; asked me to leave by helicopter: PM Modi in Punjab
16:29
Coming to the land of gurus, pirs, fakirs, great revolutionaries and generals is a great pleasure in itself: PM Modi in Jalandhar
"I bow to all the gurus and bow down reverently to Mata Tripurmalini, the goddess of Shaktipeeth Devi Talab from the land of Jalandhar," he added.
16:08
AAP's rival parties in Punjab targeting me and Bhagwant Mann as they don't want an honest govt in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal
16:07
People in Jhansi have announced that they will not get tricked by BJP's fake promises. Small leaders of BJP are telling small lies, big leaders are telling big lies, & their top leader is telling the biggest lies: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Jhansi
16:07
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shortly address a public rally in Jalandhar
When Akhilesh was in power, around 200 farmers died due to draught & starvation & over 300 cases of suicide were reported. When BJP came to power, it started India-Israel Bundelkhand water project to do away with problem of water scarcity: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jhansi
15:35
Those who looted your schemes, ate poor's ration, pocketed funds for roads&electricity and pension for widows & elderly, & arrogated houses of poor are being searched by us. We have stick of development in one hand & lever of bulldozer against mafia on the other: UP CM in Mainpuri
15:35
When loot money is caught, Akhilesh feels pain in stomach. Piles of cash were recovered in raid on a perfume businessman of SP. Akhilesh said it was a political raid. Let's assume it was a political raid. But what was your relation with that businessman?: Union Home Min Amit Shah
15:34
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds election campaign in Maudaha Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh
14:35
Amit Shah addresses rally in Barua Sagar Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh
13:04
The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many more number of Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now: PM Modi addressing an election rally in Kanpur Dehat
13:01
PM hails BJP government's triple talaq laws, says it saved the livel of many Muslim women
12:54
BJP does not differentiate between women of different faiths, our schemes have benefitted all: PM
12:52
PM takes dig at Samajwadi Party says every district had a mafia gang, ration was being looted
12:50
PM takes dig at Bhai, Bhatija, Behen, Bhanja in his remarks in Kanpur Dehat
12:50
The 'Parivaarwadi' will again be defeated by the people of Uttar Pradesh: PM
If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur & other such areas in UP, a 'mafiaganj' mohalla. Now their 'mafiagiri' is counting its last breath. These 'parivaarvadi' want to give power to these mafias again. UP public will have to stay alert: PM Modi in Kanpur Dehat
12:48
Holi will come 10 days early with BJP's victory: PM Modi
12:44
Those who bring new alliance partners and kick them out in every election, would you trust such parties? Would you support such parties? Can you trust those who do not support their own alliance partners? PM asks Kanpur Dehat voters
PM takes dig at Congress's 'Parivaarvadi' politics
12:41
'Is this secularism?' PM's dig at TMC's 'preventing consolidation of hindu vote' remark
Modi said that in an interview for a publication in Goa, TMC said that they have an alliance with MGP to prevent consolidation of hindu vote. He called for EC to pay attention to TMC's communal politics while telling voters in Kanpur Dehat that the BJP does not seek to do divisive politics.
12:36
PM urges voters to go out in great numbers to vote
12:34
Your love inspires us to work harder: PM
12:33
Kanpur Dehat showering love and blessings on us: Pm Modi in Akbarpur
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday claimed the BJP will win more than 22 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, the polling for which is currently under way
Sawant said he will continue to hold the top post if his party forms government in the coastal state. After casting his vote at a booth in Sankhalim constituency of North Goa district, Sawant also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him in the morning over phone and conveyed his best wishes for the Assembly polls.
12:00
The voting percentage on Monday till 11 a.m. in the second phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 23.03 per cent, 18.97 per cent in Uttarakhand and 126.63 per cent in Goa, according to Election Commission (EC) data.
10:33
Polling in three states Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand under way
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said only the BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug menace from the state and stop illegal religious conversions, even as he made a sharp attack against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AAP lea
Shah, in his first public rally for the February 20 state assembly polls, hit out at the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and accused Congress leaders of being involved in killing of Sikhs in Delhi.
