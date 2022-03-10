Assembly Polls: Who is leading in key constituencies?

Uttar Pradesh

In Gorakhpur Urban, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of the BJP remains the frontrunner with 21,221 votes, having a huge majority compared to Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar Azad. In Karhal constituency, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav leads the way with 29,708 votes.

The Sewapuri constituency of Varanasi also shows a lead for the BJP, with Neel Ratan Singh leading with 7,420 votes. Similarly, the Lakhimpur constituency also shows a lead for BJP, with Yogesh Verma leading with 12,733 votes. In Amethi, a stronghold for the Congress, Samajwadi Party's Maharaji Prajapti leads with 11,018 votes.

BJP leads in Rae Bareli and Ghosi constituencies, with Aditi Singh leading with 20,960 votes and Vijay Kumar Rajbhar leading with 11,186 votes. BJP's Pankaj Gupta also leads in Unnao, with 15,965 votes.

Siratu constituency, from where Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya is contesting, saw a lead for SP's Dr Pallavi Patel with 10,626 votes, against UP Deputy CM's 8,482 votes. Surendra Kumar Kushwaha of BJP leads in Fazilnagar constituency with 23,969 votes.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's Om Prakash Rajbhar leads in the Zahoorabad constituency with 14,764 votes, while SP's Shivpal Singh Yadav leads in Jaswantnagar constituency with 30,435 votes.

Punjab

AAP's Charanjit Singh leads in the Chamkaur Sahib constituency with a total of 28,396 votes, edging past the current CM Charanjit Singh Channi. While in the Bhadaur constituency, AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke leads with 19,659 votes.

In Dhuri, Aam Aadmi Party's CM face for the state, Bhagwant Mann leads with 50,573 votes. Similarly, Jagdeep Kamboj from the same party leads in Jalalabad with 28,051 votes. Jeevan Jyot Kaur of AAP leads in Amritsar East, edging past Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu, with a total of 15,876 votes.

Former CM and SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal contesting from Lambi leads with a total of 19,220 votes, while AAP's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli leads in Patiala with 30,052 votes.

Goa

Goa's current CM Dr Pramod Sawant of BJP, leads in Sanquelim with 8,650 votes, while Atanasio Monserrate of BJP leads in the state capital with 6,531 votes. AAP's Venzy Viegas leads in Benaulim with 5,006 votes.

Manipur

Congress' Okram Ibobi Singh leads in Thoubal constituency, with 10,140 votes while current Chief Minister N Biren Singh of BJP leads in Heingang constituency, with a total of 22,498 votes.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand's Khatima constituency, Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri leads with a tiny margin against the current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has a total of 8,877 votes against Dhami's 8,861. In the Lalkuan constituency, Dr Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP leads with a total of 31,056 votes.

(ECI figures updated at 12:05 PM)

