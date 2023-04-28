Ban Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Karnataka: Congress to EC

The Congress on Friday requested the Election Commission to bar Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka for their alleged statements against the minority community.
A delegation of Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik, met the chief election commissioner and the election commissioners, and requested the poll body to ensure a level-playing field in the state.
The delegation alleged that Shah and Adityanath made "false", "partisan" and "communal" statements during the poll campaign in Karnataka with a view to seek electoral gains, and demanded that they be not allowed to campaign in the state.
Also Read | Karnataka will be afflicted with riots if Congress comes to power: Amit Shah
They said the Election Commission should immediately take action against these leaders.
Briefing reports outside the Election Commission office, Singhvi said, "We have just finished a very productive and important meeting with the EC. We complained specifically about the highly objectionable, blatantly partisan, communal and false statements coming from top BJP leadership, in particular Home Minister Amit Shah and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister."
"They have made statements clearly against the minority community.... We have asked for a ban on campaigning by such persons," Singhvi said.
Asked about the 'vishkanya' remark made against Sonia Gandhi by BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Singhvi said the party will utilise all legal options available before it, including moving the Election Commission.
"It is a very derogatory and gutter-level remark against Sonia Gandhi.... We will use all legal options including the EC," he said.
