Bernard Marak: From an ex-militant to an alleged sex offender to Conrad Sangma's opponent

As counting for the Meghalaya Assembly elections began on Thursday, the NPP, led by CM Conrad Sangma, surged to a strong lead, driven presumably by both Sangma's popularity and his government's work over the past few years.

Building on its early lead, the NPP went on to secure wins in several seats in the hill-state quite early on, but one seat that remained undecided well into counting was South Tura, where Sangma faced the BJP's firebrand leader, Bernard Marak.

From militancy to politics:

While Marak isn't a household name as far as BJP leaders go, the Meghalaya politician found himself catapulted into the limelight circa 2018, and more recently, last year, when he was accused of running a brothel in the hill-state.

Marak, unlike Sangma, does not come from political royalty, and his rise to prominence in Meghalaya was closely tied to his association with the Achik National Volunteer Council (ANVC), a proscribed militant group fighting for a separate state for the Garo tribe.

Also Read | Keeping all options open, says NPP leader on BJP alliance

The son of a forest official, Marak himself is a computer graduate who started his "career" with the ANVC, as per an IE report.

However, Marak's stint with the militant outfit did not last long, and his differences with his mentor Dilash Marak soon saw Bernard founding his own splinter group, the ANVC-B, in 2011.

Three years later, Marak became an independent signatory to the peace agreement between the ANVC and the Centre, paving the way for his entry into politics.

In the years that followed after, Marak reportedly became a fierce advocate of tribal issues, and joined the BJP briefly ahead of the 2018 elections.

However, his association with the saffron party did not last long at the time, and he resigned soon after in protests against the BJP-led Centre's now-withdrawn notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter.

Marak's stand on the issue and his resignation from the BJP, however, endeared him to voters in the Garo Hills, thereby raising his political profile.

That being said, Marak's rise in popularity did not translate into electoral gains at the time and the 47-year-old finished a distant sixth in the 2018 polls, which he contested from South Tura on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket.

A year later, Marak returned to the BJP fold, following which he was elected to the Garo Hills Development Council, before being named the BJP's state vice-president.

A shocking scandal:

Despite Marak's increasing political prominence in the Northeast, the firebrand leader remained largely out of the national spotlight till July last year, when he was accused of running a farmhouse 'brothel' that trafficked and exploited children.

After police received inputs of said brothel, allegedly run by Marak, the cops carried out a raid that resulted in the rescue of 25 minors and the arrest of 73 people.

When news of the raid broke, Marak allegedly fled, and was absconding for a while prior to his arrest from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh on July 26.

Following his arrest, however, Marak was promptly granted bail due to lack of evidence against him, and soon made the headlines as the BJP put its full weight behind Marak, accusing the NPP government headed by Sangma of conspiring against him.

Countering accusations against Marak, the BJP claimed that the leader had been sheltering children during the pandemic, and accused its former partner, the NPP, of carrying out "political vendetta" against Marak.

Pre-poll polishing:

In the run-up the polls, after the BJP and the NPP decided to contest alone, the saffron party fielded Marak against CM Sangma in South Tura, a constituency where the former had gained considerable popularity.

Despite raucous cries of protest from Opposition parties over the the decision to grant candidature to the controversial leader, the BJP further upped the ante in its Meghalaya campaign, and drew parallels between Marak's "unlawful" arrest and the Congress government sending Amit Shah to to jail in 2010.

"But see where Amit Shah is now and where those who framed him are. Whoever tried to malign Marak will be taught the same lesson," said BJP national secretary in-charge of organisation B L Santosh, warning Opposition parties ahead of the polls.

With the full weight of the BJP behind him, Marak led a raucuous campaign in Meghalaya, something which reports suggest led to a rise in public "sympathy" for him in the Tura belt, where many considered his arrest to be "unlawful."

A rising force?

It is perhaps this very wave of sympathy that has aided Marak in this year's polls, sparking the neck-and-neck contest with Sangma, and despite the BJP's poor performance in Meghalaya, the firebrand leader seems poised to become a political force in the hill-state in the years to come.