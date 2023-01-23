BJP highlights 'report card' for tribal welfare in Tripura as IPFT-TIPRA Motha plans merger ahead of elections

The ruling BJP in Tripura has published a "report card" highlighting works and projects taken up in the past five years for tribal welfare amid efforts for merger by IPFT and Tipra Motha, two regional parties ahead of Assembly polls on February 16.

The ruling party has stated that the government has taken up several projects and steps for the protection of identity, culture and language, apart from the welfare of the tribals even without the demand for the same.

A "report card" for tribal welfare released by BJP states that an international terminal was opened in the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport at Agartala, a project worth Rs. 1,300 crores have been approved for developmental activities in 23 tribal-dominated blocks and a decision has been taken to set up a Buddhist University at Sabroom with financial assistance from at least 51 countries. "Kokborok language has been included as a CBSE subject in schools," said the "report card." It said Tripura tribal folk museum has been set up at Khumulwng, the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTADC). "In order to encourage education in the mother tongue, indigenous languages like Chakma, Garo, Manipuri and Bishnupriya have been included in schools," it said.

The "report card" was released at a time when the Opposition CPI (M) and Congress, for the first time in Tripura, decided to form an alliance against BJP. The demand for a separate Tipraland state for the indigenous Tripuris have also gained momentum ahead of elections with IPFT (BJP's ally) and Tipra Motha, a forum of other regional parties starting talks for possible merger to contest the Assembly elections together on the demand. Tipra Motha and IPFT said BJP had betrayed the tribals by not fulfilling the promise made to the tribals before the 2018 elections.

If IPFF and Tipra join hands, BJP, this time, will have no pre-poll partner, unlike in 2018. The saffron party will also have the Opposition CPI (M) and Congress pitted together.

The TTADC areas have at least 20 Assembly seats and tribal votes are factors in six others.

