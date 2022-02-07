BJP may win in UP; hung Assembly likely in Goa, Manipur, shows survey

UP to go to BJP, hung Assembly in Goa, Manipur: Survey

AAP is predicted to be ahead in Punjab with 55-63 seats (40%) while the ruling Congress may sink to 24-30 seats (30%)

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2022, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 21:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The BJP is predicted to win Uttar Pradesh while AAP may upset Congress' plans in Punjab. Uttarakhand may witness a cliffhanger of sorts while Goa and Manipur may return a hung assembly, according to a new survey.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is likely to win 225-237 seats (41 per cent), SP-RLD 139-155 seats (35 per cent), BSP 13-21 seats (14 per cent), Congress 4-8 seats (7 per cent) and Others 2-6 seats (3 per cent). 

AAP is predicted to be ahead in Punjab with 55-63 seats (40 per cent) while the ruling Congress may sink to 24-30 seats (30 per cent). Akali Dal may improve its seats to 20-26 seats (20 per cent) while BJP-Amarinder Singh combine may have to settle for 3-11 seats (8 per cent) and Others 0-2 seats (2 per cent).

Uttarakhand is headed for a close contest while Goa and Manipur are likely to throw a hung house with edge to the BJP.

In Uttarakhand, BJP is likely to get 31-37 seats (43 per cent votes) in a House of 70 while Congress may get 30-36 seats (41 per cent). AAP may get 2-4 seats (13 per cent) while others may get a maximum of one seat (3 per cent).

Goa is once again likely to not give a clear verdict with the survey predicting that the ruling BJP may win 14-18 seats (40 per cent) in a House of 40 MLAs while Congress may settle with 10-14 seats (24 per cent). AAP may win 4-8 seats (24 per cent) while Trinamool Congress-led alliance may get only 3-7 seats (8 per cent). Others may grab up to seats (14 per cent).

Manipur is also not giving a clear verdict with the ruling BJP settling for 21-25 seats in a House of 60 seats while Congress may get 17-26. However, the BJP could form the government.

