BJP put Christians at receiving end: Meghalaya Congress MP

Meghalaya Congress unit chief Vincent H Pala claimed that the people of the northeastern state “do not trust” the saffron party.

He also accused the BJP of putting Christians at “the receiving end” in states where it is in power.

“In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and even in Assam, the Christians are at the receiving end. The Christians are at the receiving end wherever the BJP has set foot. The share of the Christian population in Meghalaya is over 75 per cent and they do not trust the BJP,” Pala said.

The Congress MP also added, “The BJP has not provided anything worth mentioning to the people of Meghalaya even after nine years of its rule at the Centre.”

The state Congress president said it would do well for the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to visit Shillong and inaugurate schemes and projects but they should “avoid making political comments as the cost of their visits here is borne by the central government”.

“How can a Prime Minister or a Home Minister visit Meghalaya as a star campaigner when their travel costs are being borne by the government? Come and lay foundation stones for projects that will benefit the people of the hill state,” he said.

“He (PM Narendra Modi) had campaigned in the Garo Hills (in previous years) because they can bring crowds from Assam,” he said on Monday, while alleging that the BJP avoided similar rallies in areas far away from Assam.

Pala also mentioned that the Congress is in the process of finalising its star campaigners for the upcoming elections.

“Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and even Shashi Tharoor will be among the star campaigners for the Congress. We are finalising the names…20 others from Meghalaya will be added,” he said.

Pala added that the Congress will release its election manifesto by February 9 or 10.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya assembly will be held on February 27, and the counting of votes will be done on March 2.