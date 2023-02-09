BJP Tripura manifesto promises rubber units, rise in farmers' assistance, more autonomy for tribals

Meals at Rs 5, tribal autonomy in BJP Tripura manifesto

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Feb 09 2023, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 14:39 ist
BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly elections. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Thursday promised greater autonomy for tribal areas, an increase in farmers’ monetary assistance, and industry-specific manufacturing zones based on rubber if it returns to power for the second time in a row in Tripura.

Releasing the party’s manifesto for the February 16 Assembly election in the state, BJP president J P Nadda also announced a Rs 5 meal scheme for all, named after religious guru Anukul Chandra, and setting up a Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Agartala.

“We will take Tripura on the path of DTH - development, transformation, and harmony,” Nadda said at a press conference here.

The manifesto said that Balika Samridddhi bond of Rs 50,000 will be given to every girl child while the tribal language Kokborok will become subjects in CBSE and ICSE curricula.

“We will set up industry-specific manufacturing zones based on rubber, Agar, and bamboo. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi of Rs 6,000 will be raised with the state government providing Rs 2,000 more,” Nadda said.

If voted back to power, the BJP will give greater autonomy including more legislative, executive, and financial powers for tribal areas, he said.

 

