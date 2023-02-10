BJP will not divide Tripura for winning elections: Jishnu Deb Barma

If Pradyot Deb Barma has emerged as a tribal face against the ruling BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in Tripura, Jishnu Deb Barma has been a tribal face for the saffron party for many years. Jishnu Deb Barma, the deputy Chief Minister and Pradyot's uncle, however, is against 'Greater Tipraland' being demanded by Padyot's party, Tipra Motha. Talking to Sumir Karmakar of DH at Agartala, Jishnu Deb Barma said the Tipraland is not a feasible demand and BJP will not divide Tripura for winning elections.

Q. You look very confident, so how many seats do you think BJP will win in Tripura this time?

A. I think we will get more than 40 seats (out of 60).

Q. You are a prominent tribal leader in BJP and also represent the erstwhile Royal family. How challenging is the Tipraland issue going to be for your party?

A. Tipraland issue has become a non-issue after our manifesto. We will give greater autonomy to the tribal council with more administrative powers and financial support. A lot of tribal issues have been addressed, except division of the state. We can, in no circumstance, agree to the demand for division of the state. At the cost of elections, we can not divide the state.

Q. Do you consider Tipra Motha as a challenge for BJP?

A. Tipra Motha is a regional party, a niche party, which appeals to a certain section of the youths, not to the whole society.

Q. The BJP manifesto has made so many promises to the tribals this time. Do you think the demand for Tipraland will disappear after these promises are implemented?

A. Is Tipraland feasible? Is it natural, is it historical? They should come to us and tell how it is feasible, how it is historical? What is Greater Tipraland? Is it about cultural unity,

geographical unity?

Q. You have said that Tipra Motha is a niche party. If that is so, why did your leaders meet Pradyot Deb Barma with an offer for alliance?

A. Why did we give five seats to IPFT? Are they very strong? They are not. We gave them seats because we believe in taking everyone along. Sabka Sath Sabka Vikash...does not only mean constructing houses for all...it also means taking the political people together to the path of development. If Manik babu (former CM Manik Sarkar of CPI-M) comes and joins BJP, we will be happy. I met Sitaram Yechuryji today. I told him to change the party and join us.

Q. What about the CPI (M)-Congress front, which is a first in Tripura?

A. That has been a non-starter from the beginning. Congress wanted a few more seats and put up more candidates and withdrew later.

Q. Trinamool Congress is contesting in 28 seats without any alliance. Do you think that will help BJP by dividing the Opposition votes?

A. Whether that helps us or not, they will not come here again after this election. They will not be able to make any mark here.