Cash, drugs, liquor and foreign cigarettes seizures rise 20-fold in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland

The Election Commission on Thursday said its thrust on "inducement-free" elections has led to an over 20 times increase in seizures of alcohol, narcotics and cash meant to influence voters in this election season in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland compared to the Assembly elections in these three northeastern states in 2018.

Seizures totalling over Rs 147.84 crore have been recorded in the three states until Wednesday, compared to Rs 7.24 crore made in the entire duration of enforcement of the model code of conduct in the polls five years back. Tripura polled on Thursday, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will on February 27.

The EC said a special inter-agency team detected and destroyed Rs 14.12 crore worth of ganja cultivation across Tripura.

Other significant seizures were of 3.52 kg of heroin in Tripura's Dhalai district, amounting to Rs 10.58 crore, 2.5 kg heroin in East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya and 2.27 kg heroin from Chumukedima district in Nagaland.

The seizures of drugs and psychotropic substances constitute 58 per cent of total seizures reported from the three states.

With three states sharing national and international boundaries, liquor inflow to woo voters is another concern. Enforcement teams seized more than three lakh litres of liquor in the three states.

Teams also made seizures of cash meant to bribe voters to the tune of Rs 14.05 crore. Freebies were also seized, including a massive haul of foreign origin cigarettes (17.09 lakh sticks) worth Rs. 3.67 crore from Meghalaya.