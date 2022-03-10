Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed: Tharoor on Cong's dismal poll results

With the Congress losing badly in the Assembly elections, senior MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday batted for reforming the party's organisational leadership to "reignite the idea" of India and inspire people, saying change is "unavoidable" if one needs to succeed.

In tweets, he said, "all of us who believe in Congress are hurting from the results of the recent assembly elections. It is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and the positive agenda it offers the nation."

Also read: Congress drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near finish line

"And to reform our organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people, one thing is clear - Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed," he said.

2/2 And to reform our organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people. One thing is clear - Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 10, 2022

Tharoor was part of the G-23 or change-seekers in Congress, who wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 seeking clarity on leadership.

Another Congress leader and MP Anand Sharma, who was also part of the G-23, congratulated AAP for its victory. He tweeted, "Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal for Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in Punjab. We hope that the new government delivers on its electoral promises."

Check out DH's latest videos: