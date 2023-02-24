Congress leaders used Northeast as ATM to loot money: PM Modi in Nagaland, Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Congress leaders in Delhi had used the Northeast as an ATM in order to loot the money earmarked for development in the region, during their years in power.

"Congress leaders used to come to the Northeast only before the elections and forgot the region after the results. The stability and prosperity of the Northeast were not a priority for them. For the leaders in Delhi, the Northeast was an ATM to loot the money sent to the people here. But the BJP government at the Centre changed the policy and attitude towards the Northeast. By using technology, we started disbursing the money directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, without any cut or commission," Modi said while addressing a rally for the NDPP and BJP alliance at Chumukedima near Dimapur in Nagaland. "For us, the Northeast is the country's growth engine," he said.

The NDPP, a regional party and BJP are contesting the Assembly elections with a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement. The two parties have been in power since 2018. The Naga People's Front, another regional party and Congress have put up candidates in 22 and 23 candidates respectively.

"We replaced the divide policy of the past with a divine policy for Nagaland and the Northeast. We have started a PM-DevINE scheme under which the infrastructure development projects in the region are being fast-tracked," he said.

Modi said due to efforts by the BJP-led government at the Centre, insurgency-related incidents in Nagaland reduced by 75 per cent and the AFSPA was lifted from parts of the state. "We are tirelessly working for the lifting of the AFSPA from the rest of Nagaland," the PM said. "New highways have been constructed, rail network has been enhanced, airways improved and there is a constant effort for the welfare of the tribals without any discrimination based on religion or caste," he said.

PM in Meghalaya:

Addressing another rally at Tura in Meghalaya's Garo Hills, PM Modi said Meghalaya wants a BJP government to take the state towards the path of development like Assam, Tripura and Manipur.

"A BJP government in Meghalaya means rapid development without discrimination based on religion, caste or creed. It means an end to bombs, blockades and violence. It also means support to all regions and an end to scams and corruption..."

Modi said that because of BJP-led governments, Assam, Tripura and Manipur were witnessing rapid development in infrastructure. "The budgetary allocation for the entire Northeast has been hiked but people in Meghalaya say the money is not being utilised, roads are not constructed, schools and hospitals are not coming up. The youths say that there is discrimination in giving employment. So, Meghalaya needs a BJP government," Modi said.

BJP in Meghalaya is contesting in all 60 Assembly seats this time. The NPP, the regional party led by CM Conrad Sangma, is fighting in 57 seats with a target for absolute majority. The BJP was a minor ally (with two MLAs) in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by Sangma but it walked out of the government recently in order to contest the elections on its own. Trinamool Congress has become a strong contender for both NPP and BJP. TMC became strong after many Congress MLAs and leaders led by former CM Mukul Sangma and former Speaker Charles Pyngrope joined Mamata Banerjee's party in 2021.