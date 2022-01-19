Congress plans to release booklets to target BJP in upcoming polls: Report

Ditching digital ways to attract voters, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress is set to go the old school way to target BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states (Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa).

It is following the footsteps of the Left parties by releasing booklets on various topics to add punch to its campaign, according to media reports.

The first of the booklets would be released on farmers’ issues which would be unveiled on Wednesday. The report stated that the party is planning to release the booklets at multiple centres in the five poll-bound states.

Several party leaders like Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Sachin Pilot and Rajeev Shukla have been asked to hold press conferences in Lucknow, Chandigarh, Varanasi, and Jalandhar. Other leaders have been directed to hold media interactions at different locations.

Apart from farmers’ issues, the party is planning to release booklets on issues such as inflation, unemployment, economic slowdown, internal security and atrocities against women, SC and ST.

Surjewala recently said that Congress will "expose" the BJP's "anti-farmer" mindset and will highlight how the government has failed to implement its promises, including doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022.

He also added that the government has not even done anything to address the farmers' concerns on the minimum support price (MSP).

