Congress should formalise its CPI(M) 'B' team status: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

In a series of tweets, Chandrasekhar, took potshots at the Congress over its politically contrasting position

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Mar 02 2023, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 21:22 ist
Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Credit: PTI Photo

Taking dig at the Congress for its poor performance in the Assembly polls in three Northeastern states, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said that the Congress is the “B team of the CPI(M)”

In a series of tweets, Chandrasekhar, took potshots at the Congress over its politically contrasting position as it allies with the Left in Northeastern states and West Bengal while it contests against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala.

Also Read | Hekhani Jakhalu, Salhoutuonuo Kruse become first women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

"Congress should formalise them as B-team of CPI(M) status in Kerala too after their showing in Tripura since Cong is already in alliance with CPI(M) in the rest of the country like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal,” he tweeted.

Tagging a tweet of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in which the latter cited a news article titled ‘BJP’s ideology is the Constitution of India: Chandrasekhar’, the BJP leader said, ”I was waiting for result day to see Cong whitewashed from Nagaland, Tripura , Meghalaya - because of campaign of shameless lies in fear mongering by their ‘leaders’ like this one by their intellectual leader.”

The Congress, which forged an alliance with the CPI(M) in Tripura, showed dismal performance in the elections.

Chandrasekhar was involved in the BJP's organisational work in the three Northeastern states. 

