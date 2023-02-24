Cong used NE as ATM, for BJP it is Ashtalakshmi: PM

Congress used Northeast as ATM, BJP considers region 'Ashtalakshmi': Modi

The PM asserted that the BJP-led NDA has adopted 3 mantras for running Nagaland -- peace, progress and prosperity

PTI
PTI, Dimapur,
  • Feb 24 2023, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 13:40 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that the Congress used the Northeast as an ATM, while the BJP considers the eight states of the region as 'Ashtalakshmi' (eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi) and is working for its peace and development.

Addressing an election rally in Dimapur, he said the NDA is striving to bring permanent peace in Nagaland so that Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is completely lifted from the state.

Also Read: Nagaland goes for elections without assurance about solution to Naga conflict

"The country can't be run by distrusting your own people but by respecting and solving their problems. Earlier, the Northeast had politics of divide, we have now transformed it into divine governance. The BJP does not discriminate people on the basis of religion or region and religion," Modi said.

Noting that there was political instability in Nagaland during Congress rule, he claimed that the grand old party remote-controlled Northeast from Delhi, and siphoned off money meant for its development, while giving primacy to "dynasty politics, from Delhi to Dimapur".

The PM asserted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has adopted three mantras for running Nagaland -- peace, progress and prosperity. He said the BJP has put a big dent in corruption by employing technology, as a result of which money sent from Delhi is directly credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi
Nagaland
Nagaland Elections 2023
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly polls

What's Brewing

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

Big freeze, heat wave: Wild weather hits US

Big freeze, heat wave: Wild weather hits US

What happened to gentle spring?

What happened to gentle spring?

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

One year on, where is the Ukraine war heading?

One year on, where is the Ukraine war heading?

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

 