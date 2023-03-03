Conrad Sangma, Manik Saha stakes claim to form governments in Meghalaya, Tripura, NDPP elects Rio as leader in Nagaland

Manik Saha and Conrad K Sangma on Friday staked claim to form the next governments in Tripura and Meghalaya, respectively while in Nagaland, newly elected MLAs of NDPP elected Neiphiu Rio as the leader.

Saha and Sangma tendered their resignations as CM on Friday morning following which they met the Governors and staked claim to form the new governments.

Submitted the letter of resignation as Chief Minister of Meghalaya to Hon’ble Governor, Sh. Shri Phagu Chauhan Ji, also staking a claim to form the new Government. pic.twitter.com/Lw1VOSzpfT — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 3, 2023

In Meghalaya, the National People's Party (NPP) led by Sangma emerged as the single largest party by winning 26 out of the 59 Assembly seats. The NPP on Friday evening said apart from BJP having two MLAs, two MLAs of HSPDP, a small regional party and two Independent MLAs extended their support taking their strength to 32.

This came amid a meeting convened by Trinamool Congress leader and former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, in which some leaders of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Voice of the People Party (VPP) reportedly took part. The UDP emerged as the second largest party by winning 11 seats while VPP bagged four Assembly seats. Trinamool won in five seats.

Will work together

"We shall work together and alleviate our relationship in the best interest of the state," Ernest Mawrie, president of BJP's Meghalaya unit said in a letter of support to Conrad Sangma on Thursday night.

Mawrie, who had levelled serious corruption allegations against the NPP and Sangma, said the support was extended as per the direction of BJP's national president JP Nadda. Before the elections, Mawrie issued several statements to the media alleging that Sangma and his brother, James Sangma (who lost the election this time) accumulated assets while neglecting development in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also made corruption allegations against the NPP. BJP's manifesto promised to set up an inquiry commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

Modi and Shah are likely to attend Sangma's swearing-in ceremony in Shillong on March 7, sources said. This will be 45-year-old Sangma's second term as CM in Meghalaya.

Manik Saha is likely to take oath on March 8. Saha, the 70-year-old dental-surgeon-turned politician was made the CM in May last year, replacing Biplab Kumar Deb.

In Nagaland, Rio, 73, is set to be the CM for the fifth time. Rio had served as the CM four times before (2003-2008, 2008-2013, 2013-2014 and since 2018 (full-term). The NDPP won 25 seats while 12 candidates belonging to its partner BJP were elected in 12 others. Elections were conducted for 59 seats on February 27. The NDPP-BJP had formed their government in 2018 too.