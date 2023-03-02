Counting of votes begins for Kasba, Chinchwad bypolls

Counting of votes under way for Kasba, Chinchwad Assembly bypolls

There would be 20 counting rounds for the Kasba seat and 37 rounds for the Chinchwad seat

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Mar 02 2023, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 09:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh

Counting of votes for the bypolls to Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra's Pune district began at 8 am on Thursday amid heavy police security, an official said.

The bypolls for the two seats held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took place on February 26, registering an average voter turnout of 50 per cent.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of incumbent BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak (Kasba) and Laxman Jagtap (Chinchwad).

Track live updates of Assembly Elections Results

These polls pitted the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The main contenders in the Kasba constiutency, located in the old area of Pune city, are Hemant Rasane of the BJP and Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress (backed by the MVA).

Bypolls Results Live | Counting of votes begins in 6 seats across 5 states

In Chinchwad, an industrial town near Pune, the fight is between Ashwini Jagtap of the BJP, Nana Kate of the NCP and independent Rahul Kalate.

The Kasba bypoll counting was being held at the Food Corporation of India warehouse in Koregaon Park, while that for Chinchwad Assembly seat was underway at Shankarao Gawade Kamgar Bhavan in Thergaon, the official said.

There would be 20 counting rounds for the Kasba seat and 37 rounds for the Chinchwad seat. Heavy police security has been deployed at the counting centres.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assembly Elections 2023
Maharashtra
Pune
assembly bypolls
BJP
NCP
MVA

What's Brewing

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

 