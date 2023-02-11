CPI(M), Congress trying to take Tripura backward: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the CPI(M) and Congress, backed by "some others" are trying to confuse people ahead of Assembly elections and take the Northeastern state backward.

"People of Tripura suffered under the misrule of CPI(M) and Congress for a long time. We established the rule of law after removing the CPI(M) from power in 2018. But this time, CPI(M)-Congress joined hands and are trying to confuse people by resorting to lies. They are being backed by some others. A vote to them will mean taking Tripura backward," Modi said while addressing a campaign rally at Ambassa constituency in the tribal-dominated Dhalai district.

This was Modi's first campaign rally for the Assembly elections scheduled for February 16. Modi was campaigning for Suchitra Deb Barma, a tribal woman candidate at Ambassa, where Tipra Motha is believed to be strong.

PM Modi did not specify who he meant by "some others", but BJP leaders in Tripura referred it to Tipra Motha, the regional party led by Pradyot Deb Barma, the royal scion who is contesting elections with a demand for a separate "Greater Tipraland" state for the tribals. Motha rejected offers for alliance both from BJP and the Opposition CPI (M)-Congress combine, contesting elections in a seat-sharing arrangement for the first time in the state.

"In the past five years, we ended militancy by signing an agreement, solved the long problem of the Bru refugees and provided financial assistance for their rehabilitation. Now women in Tripura can roam around without any safety concerns. We have constructed nearly three lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, two lakh people have got medical insurance benefits under Ayushman Bharat scheme, work is underway to double the highways and other roads," Modi said.

"But under CPI(M) and Congress rule, there was an atmosphere of fear and underdevelopment. The BJP government included Kokborok language (spoken by the tribals) in the school curriculum, the new National Education Policy has made Education in local languages possible," Modi said. "A vote to the lies of them will take Tripura backward. But the people of Tripura will act as a shield to those parties," Modi said.

CPI (M) and Congress are contesting in all 60 seats while Tipra Motha is fighting in 42 seats. BJP has fielded candidates in 55 seats and given the remaining five to its ally since 2018, IPFT. The CPI (M)-Congress has said they are in touch with Tipra Motha to "help each other" during polls in order to remove BJP from power.

Modi also slammed the CPI (M) and Congress at Udaipur, where he addressed his second rally on Saturday.