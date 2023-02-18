Criminal cases against candidates of Nagaland Assembly elections

Criminal cases against candidates in Nagaland polls

With a few days left for the Nagaland Assembly polls, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released a report analysing backgrounds and qualifications of candidates in fray.

Three per cent of the candidates of the Nagaland elections have declared criminal cases against themselves, as per the ADR report. Two MLAs have declared criminal cases while two others have declared serious criminal cases.

Independent candidate V Phushika Aomi has three cases against him, the highest among all candidates. Cases against him include charges related to an attempt to murder. He has revealed assets worth over Rs 13 crore.

Other five candidates have one criminal case each registered against them including BJP’s A Pangjung Jamir who is fielding from the Tuli constituency.

The average assets of the 184 candidates contesting the polls were found to be Rs 5.13 crores while 70 per cent declared their educational background to be graduate or above. Seventy-five per cent of the sitting MLAs of Nagaland are crorepatis.

The report said 61 per cent of candidates declared their age between 41 to 60 years while only four candidates (2 per cent) are women. In the 2018 elections, there were five (3per cent) women candidates. 

Polling in Nagaland will take place on February 27. Top leaders of various parties have started rigorous election campaigning in the poll-bound state.

