Despite Mamata's outreach, TMC bags only 5 seats in Meghalaya; Abhishek fails to deliver

Mamata Banerjee, the fiery West Bengal Chief Minister who managed to oust the 34-year-old Left Front government in the state, has been trying to position herself as the face of India’s disjointed opposition since the BJP came to power and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi failed to project himself as the face of the opposition against ‘Brand Modi’.

However, despite her fierce popularity in her native state, Banerjee has failed to spread her party’s influence beyond the borders of West Bengal. This was proven to be accurate once again as the results of the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections were being declared.

In 2021, TMC managed to entice former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma to join their ranks along with 17 MLAs, 12 of whom were from Congress, making them the single-largest opposition party. Sangma also became the Leader of the Opposition of the Meghalaya Assembly. This time around, despite Sangma being the party’s face in the state, TMC has not managed to fare well in the state, winning only five seats.

Such a result will surely dent Banerjee’s hopes of projecting herself as a prime ministerial candidate. She has also paved the way for a respectable exit from the race by announcing that the TMC will be contesting the 2024 general elections without entering any alliance. Her exact words were: “We will fight with people's support”.

Promises unheard

TMC Meghalaya president Charles Pyngrope in an interview with the Times of India before the polls had sounded very confident of their victory in the state. According to Pyngrope, the TMC’s goal, if voted to power, would have been to improve the education sector in the state, along with bolstering tourism and working towards resolving border disputes with other states.

However, none of these promises seemed to have struck a chord with the Meghalaya populace, as they once again chose to bring the NPP and their coalition (which includes the BJP) into power.

Abhishek fails to deliver

Mamata’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, who she has been projected as the one to take her place as the party’s supremo, was assigned the task of leading TMC’s election campaigns in the state, will also be left with a bitter taste in his mouth after the party’s poor performance. Besides Sangma and Abhishek, Mamata had also revealed popular voices in the Parliament — Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra — as her party’s star campaigners in the northeastern state.

The TMC has also been trying to make it big in Tripura, and in 2018 had even tried to propagate itself as the only party capable of toppling a long-term CPI(M) government as they had done back in Bengal. However, their hopes were dashed when despite contesting in 24 seats, none of their candidates could even amass 500 votes in constituencies where there were around 40,000-50,000 voters. This time as well, the TMC has not managed to bag even 1 per cent of the total votes cast in the state.

Already dealing with a tarnished image post the CBI’s inquires against him in the coal-smuggling case, Abhishek’s political acumen and charisma, especially once he’s out of his aunt’s towering shadow, is now facing questions.

Light at the end of the tunnel

Despite their poor show in terms of seats in Meghalaya, the TMC did manage to cut a sizable chunk of the total votes polled. According to the Election Commission of India, the party has secured 13.7 per cent of the total votes cast in the state, only trailing the National People’s Party (31.4 per cent) and the United Democratic Party (UDP).

This only points to the fact that they have managed to garner some support from the people of Meghalaya, but their constituency-wise support bases might not be strong enough to help them win seats. Banerjee will now have to give some serious thought to her strategy when fighting elections in states beyond Bengal’s borders.