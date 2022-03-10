DH Political Theatre | What worked in favour of BJP, AAP?

The results of the Assembly elections are almost in. What worked in favour of the BJP and AAP? What went wrong for SP, BSP and Congress?
Our panel has the answers.
Catch Arun BS - Deputy Editor - Deccan Herald in conversation with Smitha Gupta, senior journalist, SP Singh - senior journalist, Mayabhushan Nagvenkar for in-depth analysis.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe