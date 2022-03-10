DH Political Theatre | What worked for BJP, AAP?

DH Political Theatre | What worked in favour of BJP, AAP?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 16:24 ist
Credit: DH Creative

The results of the Assembly elections are almost in. What worked in favour of the BJP and AAP? What went wrong for SP, BSP and Congress?

Our panel has the answers.

Catch Arun BS - Deputy Editor - Deccan Herald in conversation with Smitha Gupta, senior journalist, SP Singh - senior journalist, Mayabhushan Nagvenkar for in-depth analysis.

 

Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh
AAP
BJP
Congress

