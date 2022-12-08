Did Congress or BJP win in Gujarat's Unjha and Mansa constituencies?

As BJP on Thursday scripted history by coming to power for the seventh consecutive term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, eyes were set on the result of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's home turf.

Not surprisingly, BJP captured both constituencies.

BJP’s Kirtikumar Patel on Thursday defeated Arvind Patel in the Unjha Assembly segment, PM Modi's home turf, by over 51,000 votes.

While Kirtikumar Patel polled 88,066 votes, the Congress candidate bagged 36,845 votes. Aam Aadmi Party’s Urvish Patel got 18,060 votes.

Unjha, known as Asia's spice capital, was a prestigious seat for the BJP as Modi's hometown Vadnagar falls under it.

The Congress won this seat in the 2017 polls after 45 years, on the back of the Patidar agitation. The BJP fielded Kiritkumar Patel, a Patidar and also an RSS functionary considered close to Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat against Congress candidate and local businessman Arvind Patel.

The seat is dominated by the Patidar community which has shifted back to BJP in big numbers this time, with the quota row now confined to history.

The low-profile image of the soft-spoken and affable Kirikumar also worked in the BJP's favour.

While Mansa has been with Congress for the past three terms, BJP's J S Patel won the seat with 97,708 votes. Congress's B M Thakor got 58,460 votes and AAP's Babubhai Patel got 2,778 votes only.

Ahead of polls, some leaders said that the BJP has always lost here due to “internal politics”.

The Mansa seat has over 2,30,800 votes, with 52,000 votes from the Patidars, 42,000 from the Thakors, and 14,000 from the Kshatriyas. A huge chunk (over 1,20,000) is OBCs, which Congress leaders claimed were its vote bank.