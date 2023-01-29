Disappointed BJP, Congress aspirants in Tripura protest, vandalise party offices

Disappointed leaders of both Tripura's ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have resorted to resignations, agitation, and even vandalisation of party offices in different districts to protest denial of tickets for the February 16 Assembly elections.

At least, two BJP leaders -- Shyamal Bhakta Chowdhury from Kamalasagar constituency of Sepahijala district and Niharendu Debnath from Jubarajnagar in northern Tripura -- resigned from the party and are likely to contest the elections as Independents.

Accusing state party President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Chowdhury said that he was assured of a party ticket but the party has fielded West Tripura District Zilla Sabhadhipati Antara Deb Sarkar in Kamalasagar, triggering a serious reaction in the area among the leaders and workers.

In Northern Tripura's Kanchanpur, BJP leaders and workers strongly protested against the allotment of the Kanchanpur seat to ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and chose Bimanjoy Reang as the party candidate.

Incumbent IPFT MLA and Minister Prem Kumar Reang did nothing for the area and he even did not visit many parts of the constituency during the past five years, local BJP leaders told the media after a big gathering.

Protests, vandalisation, demonstrations, damage to party flags and festoons, and locking of BJP party offices were also reported from Bagbassa, Kurti, Kadamtala, Jubarajnagar, and Chandipur in northern Tripura, and Jolaibari, and Belonia in southern Tripura.

A BJP leader said that despite knowing a huge anti-incumbency wave against many ministers and sitting MLAs, the party has renominated over 15 candidates, which might help the opposition to garner support.

"Promising tribal leaders of BJP and those who would have much winning prospects were deprived of the party nomination, and unwanted people and those who joined the party recently from other parties were given tickets though here winnability is also minimal," the BJP leader said, refusing to be named.

The opposition Congress has also faced protests, factional feuds in Boxanagar, Kamalpur, and Dharmanagar constituencies over the selection of candidates.

A section of Congress workers threatened to quit the party unless the official candidates were changed.

After the announcement of the Congress candidates on Saturday, the party has also faced protests and open dissidence in South Tripura and Sepahijala districts.

A Congress leader said that the Central leadership, on the recommendations of the state leaders, did not give ticket to any Congress leaders from any seat in South Tripura district and all its seven seats, along with the most prospective seats of Sepahijala district, have been given to CPI(M), causing uncertainty of vote transfer of Congress to the Left parties and giving the ruling BJP an extra advantage.

The five Left parties led by CPI(M) announced the names of 47 candidates on January 25, leaving 13 seats to their new ally Congress.

Congress leaders, who have been demanding 23 to 27 seats from the Left parties, were upset over the paltry allotment of seats by the Left Front.