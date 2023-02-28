EC announces repoll in four polling stations in Nagaland

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced re-polling in four polling stations in Nagaland.

The fresh polling will be held on Wednesday from 7 am to 4 pm.

On the basis of reports submitted by general observers and after taking all material circumstances into account, the commission declared the voting held on Monday at the four polling stations as void, said EC under-secretary Surender Singh.

The repolling will be held in New Colony polling station in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis constituency, Jaboka Village in Tizit constituency and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu constituency, he said.

The EC also directed election officials to ensure that wide publicity is given "by beating of drums or any other convenient mode at the said polling stations areas", while also informing the political parties and contesting candidates in writing about the fresh polling.

Scrutiny of all documents of these polling stations should be done immediately after the voting, it said.

Nagaland voted for 59 seats of the assembly on Monday, while the votes will be counted on March 2.

Election officials in the state could not be reached to know the reasons for the repolling in these areas.