EC extends ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies till February 11

It permitted a maximum of 1,000 people for physical public meetings

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2022, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 17:29 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting at Sun Rays Garden hall, in Ponda, Sunday, January 30, 2022. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Shripad Naik, Ravi Naik, BJP Goa President Sadanand Shet Tanavade and Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant are also present. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Election Commission on Monday extended the ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies and processions till February 11, but enhanced the number of people allowed in door-to-door campaigning from the present 10 to 20 and permitted a maximum of 1,000 people for physical public meetings.

This was stated after Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey held another comprehensive review of the present Covid-19 situation in the poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: Five years ago, rioters and muscle men used to be law unto themselves in UP: PM Modi

The Commission has decided that no roadshows, 'padyatras', and cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions shall be allowed till February 11, 2022, a statement said.

The Commission also decided to allow physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 people, instead of existing 500 people, or 50 percent of the capacity of the ground, or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, from February 1, 2022, for all phases.

The Commission has also enhanced the limit for door-to-door campaigns and instead of 10 persons, now 20, excluding security personnel, will be allowed. 

