EC meet under way to discuss Punjab parties' demand to postpone assembly polls

The Election Commission meeting is under way to discuss demands by various political parties to defer the February 14 Assembly polls in Punjab in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had urged the EC to defer the polls by six days in view of the Jayanti.
Similar requests have been made by other parties, including the BJP and BSP to postpone the single-phase poll.
Lakhs of devotees visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day and parties feel that they would not be able to cast their votes due to this.
The Jayanti is on February 16.
The poll panel will discuss the issue on Monday morning, official sources said.
(With inputs from PTI)
