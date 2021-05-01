EC moves Supreme Court against "murder charges" comment by Madras HC

The Election Commission has moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court's oral observations that the poll panel should be prosecuted for the murder charge for being singularly responsible for the Covid-19 situation in the country.

In its plea, the EC, a constitutional body, complained that dangerous trend has started with the "uncalled for, blatantly disparaging and derogatory remarks", as a criminal complaint was filed against a Deputy Election Commissioner.

Maintaining that the remarks by High Court caused serious damage to its reputation, built over the years, the poll body claimed people from places, where no elections were held in the recent past, pinned the blame of Covid-19 infection on the EC.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah would consider the petition on Monday, May 3.

Notably, on April 30, the High Court had declined to entertain the EC's plea against the oral observations and a restraint on media in reporting such remarks.

A HC bench presided by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee had on April 26 made the observations while hearing a matter related to Covid-19 protocols during counting of votes.

“You are the only institution that is responsible for the situation today. No action against political parties taking rallies despite every order of the Court. Your election commission should be put up on murder charges probably," the bench had told the counsel.