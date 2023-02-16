EC notice to Tripura Congress, BJP over violation of Model Code of Conduct

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer has sent notices to the Tripura Congress and the BJP for appealing for votes in favour of their own parties, which were tweeted from their official handles after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, on Thursday.

More than 51.42 per cent voters cast their votes till 1 pm on Thursday in the Tripura Assembly polls which is in progress in all 60 constituencies amid heavy security,

Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks were reported in the northeastern state on Thursday,

At least 60 Opposition party workers have also reportedly been injured when the ruling party workers attacked them in south, Gomati, Sepahijala and West Tripura districts.

