EC notice to Tripura Congress, BJP over violation of Model Code of Conduct

EC notice to Tripura Cong, BJP over violation of MCC

Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks were reported in the northeastern state

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 16 2023, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 15:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer has sent notices to the Tripura Congress and the BJP for appealing for votes in favour of their own parties, which were tweeted from their official handles after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, on Thursday.

More than 51.42 per cent voters cast their votes till 1 pm on Thursday in the Tripura Assembly polls which is in progress in all 60 constituencies amid heavy security,

Also Read: Election FAQs | What is the model code of conduct?

Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks were reported in the northeastern state on Thursday,

At least 60 Opposition party workers have also reportedly been injured when the ruling party workers attacked them in south, Gomati, Sepahijala and West Tripura districts.

More to follow...

 

Check out DH's latest videos

India News
Tripura
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
Tripura Elections 2023
Tripura Assembly Election
Tripura Elections
Assembly Elections 2023

