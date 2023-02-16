EC says Tripura polls 'completely peaceful'; 81.10% turnout recorded

The Assembly elections in Tripura reported 81.1 per cent polling till 4 pm on Thursday without any violent incident.

The percentage of polling, however, is likely to go up as election officials were awaiting final reports of polling from other districts.

The state had registered 90 per cent polling in 2018 when BJP and its ally, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) dislodged the 25-year-long left government led by the CPI(M).

"Polling was completely peaceful," Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, Kiren Gitte said after the polls on Thursday evening. "Over 400 companies of security personnel were deployed with a target of completely peaceful elections," he added.

Elections in Tripura had witnessed violence in the past.

People queued up since early morning to cast their votes and 32 per cent turnout was registered by 11 am. By 3 pm, nearly 70 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and Tripura Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma were among the first leaders who cast their votes in their respective polling stations.

On average, Tripura has 40,000-45,000 voters in each Assembly seat, and a narrow margin of 500-1,000 votes makes a lot of difference in most seats.

In 2018, the BJP ended the Left's two-decade-old rule but the difference in their respective vote shares was just a little over 1 per cent.

The BJP alone secured 43.59 per cent vote share and won 36 seats as opposed to CPI(M), which won only 16 seats but received 42.22 per cent votes. BJP's ally IPFT got eight seats with 7 per cent votes.

This time the CPI(M) and Congress contested the elections in a seat-sharing arrangement while BJP and IPFT retained their alliance. Tipra Motha, a regional party led by a scion of the erstwhile Royal family Pradyot Deb Barma is, on the other hand, contested the polls in 42 constituencies without any alliance or seat-sharing arrangements.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said that BJP would get an absolute majority while the Opposition CPI(M)-Congress expressed confidence about forming their government.

All eyes, however, will remain on Tipra Motha about its stand in case of a hung Assembly.

The counting of votes will be conducted on March 2.