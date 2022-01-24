Kejriwal seeks Delhiites' help to highlight AAP's work

'Ek Mauka AAP Ko': Kejriwal urges Delhiites to post videos highlighting party's work ahead of polls

Kejriwal urged the residents of the national capital to make videos capturing development under the AAP regime and post it on social media

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 24 2022, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 12:48 ist
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched 'Ek Mauka AAP Ko' campaign ahead of the Assembly elections in five states - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal urged the residents of the national capital to make videos capturing development under the AAP regime and post it on social media. 

"You people are my assets and your voice is most powerful. Please voice for AAP and help reach out to the masses," Kejriwal said. 

He said that he will have dinner or lunch with 50 people whose videos will get viral. 

More to follow...

