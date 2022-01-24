'Ek Mauka AAP Ko': Kejriwal urges Delhiites to post videos highlighting party's work ahead of polls

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched 'Ek Mauka AAP Ko' campaign ahead of the Assembly elections in five states - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal urged the residents of the national capital to make videos capturing development under the AAP regime and post it on social media.

"You people are my assets and your voice is most powerful. Please voice for AAP and help reach out to the masses," Kejriwal said.

"Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko"- We are starting this campaign from today...Delhi people can make videos telling people of other states about work done by AAP and appeal to them to give Kejriwal/AAP a chance, ahead of polls. Upload these videos on social media: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/3UC9mc1eZO — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

He said that he will have dinner or lunch with 50 people whose videos will get viral.

