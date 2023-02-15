12 documents that are valid ID proofs for voting

Election FAQs | 12 documents that are valid ID proofs for voting

Tripura will undergo polls on Feb 16 and counting of votes will take place on March 2

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 15 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 23:00 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Tripura Assembly election voting will take place on February 16. Nagaland and Meghalaya, meanwhile, will go to polls on February 27. The counting of votes for all three polls will take place on March 2, 2023. Many people, who will vote in these elections, may not possess physical copies of their voter ID cards.

However, voter ID cards, while preferred, are not necessary to cast a vote, something that should be kept in mind in view of the upcoming state elections.

Here are some alternative documents that serve as valid ID proofs and can be used to cast votes without a voter ID card.

Preliminary steps:

Before going out to vote, you need to ensure that your name is included on the electoral rolls. A voter ID number or EPIC number is not required for finding your name on electoral rolls. Check this guide for further details on the process.

Once you've confirmed that your name is on electoral rolls, you can use certain official documents as alternatives to a voter ID card.

List of alternative documents that serve as a valid ID proofs:

1. Aadhaar card
2. MGNREGA job card
3. Bank or post office passbooks with photographs
4. Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the ministry of labour
5. Driving licence
6. PAN card 
7. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR 
8. Passport
9. Pension documents with photograph
10. Service ID cards (with photograph) issued by central or state governments or public sector undertakings, public limited companies
11. Official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs
12. Unique disability ID (UDID) issued by the ministry of social justice and empowerment.

