Election FAQs | How to cast your vote using postal ballot

As five Indian states gear up for Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India has allowed casting of votes via postal ballots as well, keeping in mind the current pandemic situation and the plight of the elderly.

Apart from senior citizens over the age of 80, Covid patients and persons with disabilities, the Commission has also allowed media persons and essential service workers to use this mode of voting.

According to ECI, “under the absentee category, people above 80 years of age, Covid positive patients, physically disabled and essential service providers (like railways, postal service etc.) can download the 12D form from the ECI website or receive a copy of the same from booth level officer (BLO). After filling it correctly, the 12D form should be submitted with the BLO within five days of notification of polls."

Covid positive patients need to attach a medical report stating their Covid status, while physically disabled individuals can submit government-issued certificates of disabilities.

"Once the form is submitted, it will be scrutinised and a list of such voters would be shared with political parties that can visit the voters' house on the day of polling. A postal ballot box along with ballot paper would be provided wherein they can cast the vote in secrecy," the officer said, adding that the process would be conducted 24 hours before the actual polling under the supervision of an assistant returning officer.

The five states where Assembly Elections are set to take place are Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

(With agency inputs)

