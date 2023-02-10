Election FAQs: How to change the address on your voter ID card

Preparations for Legislative Assembly elections in three northeastern states are well under way. Tripura will go to the polls on February 16, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27.

Ahead of polling, if eligible voters wish to alter details on their voter ID card, including their address, they can do so from the Voter Portal.

Here are the steps to change the address on your voter ID card:

* Visit the National Voters Services Portal at www.nvsp.in and register yourself on the portal.

* Now, choose the form 'Shifted to other Place'. You'll have to provide your voter ID card number and complete a short verification process.

* Once the verification process is complete, you'll have to pick either one of these options: 'shifted outside Assembly Constituency' or 'shifted within Assembly Constituency', as the case may be.

* Fill in your new address, upload an image and other relevant documents. You will be required to verify all details in the form prior to submission.

Once done, a reference ID will be generated for tracking the status of the application.

Required documents:

A recent passport-size coloured photograph and scanned copies of documentary proof of age and residence are required for the process.