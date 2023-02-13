How to check results of your constituency?

Election FAQs: How to check results of your constituency?

The results will be displayed on ECI website

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 13 2023, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 01:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Tripura Assembly election voting will take place on February 16. Nagaland and Meghalaya, meanwhile, will go to polls on February 27. The counting of votes for all three polls will take place on March 2, 2023.

Here is how you can check the results of your constituency:

1. Go to the election results page of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

2. Select the election results options displayed on the website.

3. Select the state/constituency of your choice from the tab that opens. While the results are being counted, the pages will be refreshed periodically as more rounds of counting are conducted.

Once the counting is complete, the list of parties will be presented with the total number of seats won by each party, along with a pie chart showing the vote share on the bottom of the page.

Elections
Election FAQs
Meghalaya
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
Meghalaya Elections 2023
Nagaland
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023
Nagaland Elections 2023
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
Tripura Elections 2023
Tripura Elections
election results

