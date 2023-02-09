Election FAQs: How to use cVIGIL app to report MCC violations

Voters of three northeastern Indian states — Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland — will be electing the members of their Legislative Assemblies this month. While the date for the Tripura elections is February 16, the Meghalaya and Nagaland elections will be held simultaneously on February 27. The vote counting process for all three states has been scheduled for March 2.

It is generally expected that candidates will not engage in violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) the ECI has put in place. However, to ensure that politicians toe the line, the poll body has an app to help citizens report any violations they see.

Here's how you can use the app to report a violation:

Launched in 2018, the app, called cVIGIL, is available on the Play Store (Android) as well as the App Store (iOS). Once you download the app, you can log into it, or even go anonymous, to register your complaint.

To register the complaint, the app will require you to allow access to your phone's camera and storage. Alternatively, you can do the same through the cVIGIL website.

Read | Election FAQs: How do EVMs work?

Once you have logged in, the app will show a list of these probable MCC violations: Money Distribution, Gifts/Coupons Distribution, Liquor Distribution, Posters/Banners Without Permission, Display of Firearms, Intimidation, Vehicles or Convoys Without Permission, Paid News, Property Defacement, Transportation of Voters on Transportation of Voters on Polling Day, Campaigning Within 200 meters of the Polling Booth, Campaigning During the Ban Period, Religious or Communal Speeches/Messages, Use of Speakers Beyond the Permitted Time, Putting Posters Without a Declaration, and Transportation of Public for Rallies.

After determining which category the violation comes under, you can record a video of under two minutes or take photographs and upload it on the app. Once uploaded, you should fill in the relevant details and submit the complaint.

The ECI has pointed out that through the cVIGIL mobile app, the "common man has been given a power similar to that of an election observer, as they can lodge complaints of violation of the MCC, which will serve as an important link between the citizens and the Commission and can also help in making the by-elections fair, clean and transparent."