Election FAQs | What are bellwether seats?

All eyes are on the outcome of the elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya as the three Northeastern states will get the results of the Assembly elections on Thursday.
As soon as the counting begins, all the attention will go towards the bellweather seats in order to estimate the overall results.
A bellweather is a particulat event or trend that shows how a more general situation will develop. In political terms, a bellweather seat is the constituency that acts as a trend indicator of the entire geographical location. Such seats predict the electoral mood of the state and can often predict which party or alliance will form the government.
Most of the exit polls suggested a comfortable majority for BJP and its allies in Tripura and Nagaland. But the Opposition parties in Tripura claimed that the results on Thursday will be a "shocker" for the ruling alliance. Tipra Motha, too, refused to accept the exit-poll predictions. The exit-polls suggested that NPP could emerge as the single largest party in Meghalaya.
