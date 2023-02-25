What electors in Nagaland's biggest assembly seat want

Electors in Nagaland’s biggest assembly seat seek infra development, equal job opportunities

Imnajungla, a student from Chekiye village, said she wants equal job opportunities through fair competition while accountability should be the hallmark

PTI
PTI, Kohima,
  Feb 25 2023, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 17:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Proper infrastructure development, including road connectivity, water supply, and equal employment opportunities are the concerns raised by some electors of Ghaspani-1 assembly constituency in Nagaland.

The seat with the highest number of voters at 74,395 covers parts of two new districts – Chumoukedima and Niuland.

A leader from Chumoukedima, A Chase, said that Chumoukedima with 23,000 electors has the highest number of voters under Ghaspani-1 assembly seat .

He told PTI that people want a job-oriented education system, good road connectivity with a proper drainage system and city planning for the new district.

Also Read | Not against beef, not against Christians...BJP pushes hard to win hearts in Meghalaya, Nagaland

Chase also stressed the need for early completion of the medical college at Kohima, regular power supply and tapped water supply.

Imnajungla, a student from Chekiye village, said she wants equal job opportunities through fair competition while accountability should be the hallmark of any government which comes to power.

Citing that Nagaland lacks its own resources, another leader from Niuland, who did not want to be named, was of the view that whichever government comes to power needs to have good relations with the Centre for the development of the northeastern state.

As a resident of Kuhuboto village, he said that the new district needs to have good road connectivity.

Infrastructure should also be developed at the block level in the newly created district.

BJP’s N Jacob Zhimom, the sitting MLA and minister for Public Health Engineering Department in the outgoing government, is seeking re-election for the third consecutive time since 2013.

He had defeated his nearest Independent rival Z Kahetpo Yeptho by 2,595 votes in a multi-cornered contest in 2018.

Polling to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly will be held on February 27 while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023
Nagaland Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
India News
Indian Politics

