Exit Polls 2023 highlights: BJP coalitions predicted to win in Tripura, Nagaland; NPP single-largest party in Meghalaya

After Tripura went for polls on February 6, polling for the two remaining northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya concluded on February 27. While the results are set to be announced on March 2, exit polls results for the states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya were out on February 27.
TIMES NOW Exit Poll: MEGHALAYA
Similar to the other two exit polls, NPP is expected to be single-largest party with 18-26 seats. TMC may bag 8-14 seats, followed by BJP with 3-6 seats, the exit poll predicted.
TIMES NOW Exit Poll | NAGALAND
The NDPP-BJP alliance is expected to win 39 to 49 seats in the election, as per the Times Now exit poll. NPF may bag 4-8 seats and shockingly, the poll predicts zero seats for Congress in the state.
TIMES NOW Exit Poll: TRIPURA
Times Now exit poll is also expecting the BJP-IPFT combine to win highest number of seats, but by a much tigher margin: 21-22 seats.
This exit poll expects CPM-Congress alliance to fetch 18-24 seats, followed by Tipra Motha which may win 12-17 seats, rightly the kingmaker in the state.
India Today- Axis Exit poll: MEGHALAYA
This exit poll cuts NPP's lead, expecting 18-24 seats for Conrad Sangma's NPP. The BJP is likely to bag 4-8 seats according to this exit poll, followed by Congress at 6-12.
India Today-Axis Exit poll: NAGALAND
This poll predicts a higher margin of win for the BJP-NDPP, with 38-48 wins, followed by 3-8 for NPF and a measely 1-2 for the Congress.
Zee Matrize exit poll: TRIPURA
The second exit poll predicts the same results but with lower numbers for the BJP in the state: 29-36 seats.
Tipra Motha expected to bag 11-16 seats as per the Zee exit poll. CMP-Congress alliance is expected to score 13-21 seats.
Zee Matrize Exit poll: MEGHALAYA | NPP in the lead, TMC trumps Congress
Conrad Sangma's NPP is likely to emerge as the single-largest party in the state with 21-26 seats, followed by BJP, expecting wins in 6-11 seats and TMC with 8-13 seats. Congress again came last, with expectations of 3-6 wins.
Zee exit poll: NAGALAND | Win for BJP combine, Cong sidelined
The BJP-NDPP combine is expected to sweep the polls with 35-43 seats, according to the Zee News exit poll. The NPF is the runner-up, likely to bag 2-5 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress has again been sidelined with a mere 1-3 wins expected.
India Today-Axis Exit Poll: TRIPURA | BJP combine likely to win, Tipra Motha runner up
In the 60-member Assembly, BJP and IPFT alliance is expected to win 36 to 45 seats in the state. The CPM-Congress alliance will bag somewhere between 6 and 11 seats, according to the exit poll. Tipra Motha is likely to go higher than the Left alliance, with 9-16 seats expected
Naga political talk will soon end with positive solution: Nagaland CM
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday expressed his hope that the Naga political dialogue would soon end with a positive solution.
After casting his vote at Tuophema polling station in Kohima district, he said that it is very encouraging that NSCN-IM and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) earlier issued a joint declaration that they would strive forward to expedite the Naga peace talks with the central government.
Eight other Naga armed groups a few years back came together under the banner of NNPG.
Give change a chance: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Meghalaya, Nagaland voters
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance as polling in the two northeast states was underway.
"People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments," Kharge said in a tweet.
"Welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance," he said.