5 hurt, vehicles damaged in Nagaland pre-poll violence

Five injured, vehicles damaged in pre-poll violence in Nagaland: Police

In another incident, one person was injured and five vehicles were damaged after stones were thrown at the convoy of NPP state president Andrew Ahoto Sema

PTI
PTI, Kohima,
  • Feb 20 2023, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 09:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least five people were injured and several vehicles damaged in pre-poll violence in Nagaland, police said.

National People’s Party (NPP) and LJP supporters clashed in Thonoknyu Assembly seat area in Noklak district on Sunday afternoon.

Four people sustained minor injuries as the supporters of both parties engaged in heavy stone-pelting. The situation was brought under control following the deployment of state police, Indian Reserve Battalion and Border Security Force (BSF), a police officer said.

In another incident, one person was injured and five vehicles were damaged after stones were thrown at the convoy of NPP state president Andrew Ahoto Sema when he was returning from election campaigning near Thoktsur in Kiphire district on Sunday evening, police said.

Read | Nagaland goes for elections without assurance about solution to Naga conflict

Those behind the incident are yet to be identified, they said.

Some persons fired some blank shots near the residence of NDPP candidate from Dimapur II assembly seat in Indisen village on Saturday night, they added.

A member of Indisen Youth Organisation claimed that Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) supporters came in six-seven vehicles and indulged in sloganeering, and threw empty bottles at the candidate's house, and fired six blank shots before leaving the place.

Police said two vehicles belonging to LJP supporters were seized.

Polling for the 60-member assembly in Nagaland will be held on February 27, and the votes will be counted on March 2.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023
Nagaland
Elections
Assembly Elections 2023
NPP
BSF

What's Brewing

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

Dear police, put on the uniform 

Dear police, put on the uniform 

AI is stepping into the next level

AI is stepping into the next level

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

 