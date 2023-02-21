Formula for 2024 polls ready, says Devendra Fadnavis

As the Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena fight got intense, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the “formula” between the BJP and the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was ready for the 2024 elections.

Fadnavis’ statement comes a day after the three-day-visit of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to the state in which he has given the mission to bag all the 48 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra in 2024.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we got 42 out of the 48 seats (in Maharashtra), but that is not enough, in 2024, we want all the 48 out of 48 seats,” Shah said addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally in the historic Kolhapur town, on Sunday evening.

On Monday, Fadnavis, however, clarified and said: “Let there be no confusion… The BJP will give adequate representation to Shiv Sena (led by Shinde) like the way it was done earlier (when Shiv Sena was headed by Uddhav Thackeray)…. The alliance between BJP and Shinde-group is strong and we will contest the elections together (as alliance partners).”

Fadnavis said that the “formula is ready” and would be announced at an “appropriate time".