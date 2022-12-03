Urban apathy to voting persists: EC

From Shimla to Surat, urban apathy to voting persists: Election Commission

The EC said poor voter turnout in urban areas, such as Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar, brought down the polling percentage

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2022, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 19:59 ist
The EC said the trend was observed in urban constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission on Saturday blamed urban apathy for the drop in voting percentage in the first phase of polling in Gujarat on December 1. It appealed to urban voters to turn up better numbers in the second phase of polling on December 5. Cities such as Ahmedabad will vote in the second phase on Monday. 

Read | Gujarat polls: BJP banking on Hindutva, Modi factor in Sabarkantha amid unemployment concerns

The EC said poor voter turnout in urban areas, such as Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar, brought down the polling percentage. The EC said the trend was observed in urban constituencies in Himachal Pradesh in the polling held in that state on November 12. The urban assembly seat of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout in the state at 62.53 per cent, 13 percentage points less than the state average of 75.6 per cent. In Gujarat, the overall voter turnout was the lowest since 2007, with urban areas bringing down the overall percentage, which stood at 63.3 per cent, compared to 66.79 for phase one in 2017.

The Gandhidham seat in Kachchh district, which has industrial establishments, recorded the lowest polling percentage of 47.8 per cent, a decline of 6.34 per cent from 2017. The Karanj constituency of Surat was 5.37 per cent lower than its own low of 55.91 per cent in 2017. There was a visible difference in the turnouts between rural and urban constituencies. The difference is as wide as 34.85 percentage points between the rural constituency of Dediapada in the Narmada district (82.71 per cent) and the urban seat of Gandhidham (47.86 per cent).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Election Commission
India News
Indian Politics
Himachal Pradesh
Gujarat
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

 